Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VCYT. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Veracyte by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Veracyte by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $5,977,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Veracyte by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

