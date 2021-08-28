VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 30.1% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after purchasing an additional 94,920 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,665 shares of company stock worth $3,504,679 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $214.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

