Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 1.9% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $441,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,707,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.52. The company had a trading volume of 752,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,206. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,461 shares of company stock worth $4,883,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

