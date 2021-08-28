Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $304.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ted White purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO A Brian Davis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,030,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

