Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.99. Vertex has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,995 shares of company stock worth $2,138,404. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vertex by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,754,000 after acquiring an additional 926,044 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,015,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after acquiring an additional 686,007 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 649,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,160,000 after acquiring an additional 619,835 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

