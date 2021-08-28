Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,184 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $58,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $261.84 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.