Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,930,554 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 60.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,242,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930,554 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $52,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $53.25 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

