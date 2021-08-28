Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 66,117 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,117 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $56,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 962.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $533,711.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,407 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,765 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.07. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.98 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.