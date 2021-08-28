Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $50,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

NYSE GD opened at $199.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

