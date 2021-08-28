Volex (LON:VLX) Given New GBX 500 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Volex (LON:VLX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:VLX opened at GBX 399.50 ($5.22) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 362.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The stock has a market cap of £634.08 million and a P/E ratio of 22.96. Volex has a 1-year low of GBX 167 ($2.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.50 ($5.22).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

