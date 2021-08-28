Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.770-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

Vontier stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

