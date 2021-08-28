W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of W.W. Grainger worth $58,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after buying an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after buying an additional 119,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after buying an additional 70,782 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $432.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.25 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

