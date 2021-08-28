W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.86 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $432.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

