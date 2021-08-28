Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 451,308 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $66,545,364.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650,709.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $56,424,257.28.

On Thursday, August 19th, S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56.

On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40.

On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $214,365,992.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00.

On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82.

On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30.

On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84.

On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $142,357,456.80.

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55.

Shares of WMT opened at $146.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.25. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

