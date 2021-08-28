Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.45 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $18.89 million and $453,356.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00137287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00150963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,036.60 or 0.99966972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.20 or 0.06583119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00994517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

