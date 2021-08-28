WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.22

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.22 ($6.14) and traded as high as €5.58 ($6.56). WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz shares last traded at €5.42 ($6.38), with a volume of 3,006 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $725.06 million and a PE ratio of 41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.