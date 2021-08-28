WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.