WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 4,162 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Natera worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $117.97 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $459,174.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,203.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,944,258 in the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

