WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Upland Software worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,723,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $38.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

