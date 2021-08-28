WCM Investment Management LLC Has $10.60 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Primerica worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $153.39 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. raised their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,450 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.