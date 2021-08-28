WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,736 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.83% of Chase worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chase by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chase in the 2nd quarter worth $6,245,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Chase by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chase by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chase by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCF opened at $117.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.79. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.70. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $93.84 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $115,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

