WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 21.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

