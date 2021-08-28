WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,399 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Medallia worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 55.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 2.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medallia alerts:

MDLA stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $277,100.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,245,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,970 shares of company stock worth $12,373,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.