WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 33,168 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,168 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,038,084 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

ALK opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

