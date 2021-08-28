WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

BRKS stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.69.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

