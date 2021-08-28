Wedbush Comments on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.63.

Shares of AAP opened at $203.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.59.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

