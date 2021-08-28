Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 29.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,137 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 47,409 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 167,784 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889,738 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth $4,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $31.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 18.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

