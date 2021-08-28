Wells Fargo & Company Increases Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Price Target to $6.50

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

