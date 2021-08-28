Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises about 2.0% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.62% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $59,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

