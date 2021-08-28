Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.91. 473,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,179. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

