WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 4,288.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $16.02 on Friday. WH Group has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

