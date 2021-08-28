WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 4,288.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $16.02 on Friday. WH Group has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69.
WH Group Company Profile
