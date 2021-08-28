Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,321 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 244,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 486,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after buying an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

