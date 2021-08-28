Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

