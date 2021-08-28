Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $221,000 in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,099,000 after acquiring an additional 107,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in UDR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,121,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $52.81 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,056.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 in the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

