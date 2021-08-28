Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,414 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at $2,256,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in FireEye by 53.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,894 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $50,019.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,498.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 133,878 shares of company stock worth $2,400,840. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FEYE. Barclays reduced their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

