Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 8,604 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYT opened at $305.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $200.05 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.99.

