William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.80.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $387.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.40. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

