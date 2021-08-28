William Henry English Sells 19,300 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director William Henry English sold 19,300 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$13,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,467.12.

Shares of TSE:GXE traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.69. 790,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73. Gear Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

