William Henry English Sells 19,300 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director William Henry English sold 19,300 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$13,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,467.12.

Shares of TSE:GXE traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.69. 790,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73. Gear Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

