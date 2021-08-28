Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Cut by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,557,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Shares of WSM opened at $183.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.83. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $492,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,503,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

