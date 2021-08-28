Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

NYSE:WSM opened at $183.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $492,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,503,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

