Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,208. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

