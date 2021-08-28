Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 127,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 131,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 337,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,722. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.77.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

