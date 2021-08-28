Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Sells 26,600 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Bunge by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bunge by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.12. 787,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.