Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 305.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter.

COPX traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $36.67. 298,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,545. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

