Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Down to $204.99

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $204.99, but opened at $199.23. Winmark shares last traded at $200.96, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $748.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.83.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 49.06% and a negative return on equity of 312.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Winmark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Winmark by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its position in Winmark by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 198,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

