Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Short Interest Update

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 1,584.2% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of WOLV stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Wolverine Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
