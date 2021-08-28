Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Short Interest Update

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 1,584.2% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of WOLV stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Wolverine Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Wolverine Technologies Company Profile

Wolverine Technologies Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. It holds a interest in the Cache River Property, which consists of 53 mineral claims is located to the west of Goose Bay, Labrador.

