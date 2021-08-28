Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.36.

WDAY stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a 12-month low of $195.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 124.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

