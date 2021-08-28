Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares rose 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 46,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,396,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.72.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

