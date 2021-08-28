Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of WKPPF stock remained flat at $$11.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

