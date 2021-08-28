World Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $185,154.00 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, World Token has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One World Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $185,154.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00132571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00150850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,774.74 or 1.00162740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.15 or 0.06680608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.20 or 0.00996398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,231,554 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.